Color and Contemplation at Woolworth Walk

For the month of November, Woolworth Walk will be highlighting local artists Kathleen Lewis and Sheri Howe in its FW Gallery.

Lewis designs what she calls “art for function and fun,” including felted teddy bears, dolls and comfort clothing. She started sewing when she was eight years old. ”I hope the visitors will feel the love and care I put into each piece,” Lewis says. “It would even be nice if it arouses a feeling or memory of comfort and inspires their imaginations.”

Lewis’ colorful, whimsical pieces will be complemented and contrasted by Howe’s depend contemplative artwork. “The pieces I’m sharing are all focused on my great reverence for this glorious planet and my deep prayers for its future,” says the artist, who works in a diversity of media including charcoal, graphite, watercolor and acrylic, among others. “I hope that visitors to the show will feel moved, contemplate their own connections to the natural world and feel called to investigate their own role in the unfolding of our collective future.”

FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.