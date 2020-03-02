Color Me Goodwill Fashion Show is March 20 at The Orange Peel

The Sixth Annual Color Me Goodwill Fashion Show takes place Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. Sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, the event features seven local designers who showcase garments they have made from materials purchased at Goodwill retail stores. The show raises awareness of the organization’s mission to provide employment and training programs that help people find jobs and reach financial stability. Proceeds help support those programs.

“People know us by our stores and donation centers, but many aren’t aware of our mission,” says Jaymie Eichorn, vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill. “We want people to understand how they are helping others in the local community every time they donate items or shop in our stores.”

For the show, each designer creates a collection for five models including one model who participated in a Goodwill employment and training program. The designers, who have selected a color scheme for their collections, compete for cash prizes.

“People are amazed at the collections the designers create,” says Eichorn. “Their vision transforms not just clothing but unconventional materials into head-turning fashion.”

The design team The Graces will use items including a vase, place mats, shower curtains, hair curlers, Christmas ornaments, vintage fur and a child’s toy breastplate in order to create hats, armor, jewelry and other adornments. Screen printing, redesigning, embellishing and dye work will all be employed to produce their collection, which features the color blue and uses texture and layers to evoke romance, fantasy and drama.

“The boundary of the budget was part of the fun,” says The Graces team member Hannah Wood. “We are all interested in exploring a material’s full potential and seeing from all angles what it is and is not yet.”

Designer Art Blue, participating for the second year, will create a pink collection called Silk Road, marrying African American and Chinese textiles and including plus-size clothing. Headdresses inspired by Muslim women will be worn by African American models. “I’m excited to celebrate diversity with my collection,” says Blue. “I especially love working with the Goodwill models, honoring them and making them feel special.”

Other participating designers are Jon Pierce, Jenny Hall, Alysia Fischer, Cait Blais and Gee Gee with Uniquely Neva. Local hair stylists and makeup artists will assist the designers and models on the day of the show.

“Color Me Goodwill has grown in popularity, with standing-room-only crowds,” says Eichorn. “People are excited to see how the designers continue to elevate the collections and the show each year.”

The Orange Peel is located at 101 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ColorMeGoodwill.org.