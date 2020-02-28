Colors of Life Featuring Works by Sun Sohovich at Asheville Gallery of Art

In March, Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight the work of member artist Sun Sohovich in Colors of Life. The exhibition will feature Sohovich’s colorful oil paintings of this region’s mountains. “I live in the Blue Ridge Mountains and nature is all around me,” she says. “My inspiration comes from that every day. The colors of nature change as our lives change alongside it.” An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, March 6, from 5–8 p.m.

Sohovich began as a self-taught artist, exploring the use of color through trial and repetition before taking classes from some of her favorite master artists including Quang Ho, Laura Robb and Phil Starke. Her work was featured in the 2018 Oil Painters of America Salon Show in Traverse City, Michigan, and she was recently selected as a FAV15% in the Bold Brush art competition. “I am an impressionist as far as my landscapes go, and we don’t have to be tied down to what a real tree is supposed to look like,” she says. “But instead, we show the way that the trees and mountains are moving and speaking to us. I hope viewers can see my free spirit in these paintings. I let go of any tightness in my life when I paint, and hope viewers can see that.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.