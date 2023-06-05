Come to the RAD June 10 for Demos All Day

Artists brand-new and long-time established will take advantage of beautiful weather this month to open their studios to warm air, sunshine and, of course, eager visitors. Second Saturday, on June 10, offers a daylong celebration of art, with demonstrations, exhibitions, live music, door prizes, food—and even some yarn bombing. With plenty of parking, free trolleys and greenways for walking, the River Arts District (RAD) makes a perfect day-trip destination, with the end result being beautiful art to take back home at the end of the day.

Among the new artists newly participating in Second Saturday is Stephanie Ellis, who will be displaying her handcrafted jewelry as Curve Studios’ newest resident artist. “It’s a beautiful shared studio space with lots of natural light and an abundance of creative energy,” says Ellis. “The Curve is the perfect space for me to create my jewelry, which is a marriage of antique and contemporary jewelry design with an emphasis on alternative stone choices.” Ellis will be in her studio from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Demos in a variety of mediums will be held throughout the day, including clay sculpture with Bruce Santorini from 12–3 p.m. at Trackside Studio; dragonfly oil painting with Sara Moser at Riverside Studios from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and a live watercolor painting marathon, Atmosphere in the World of Watercolor, from 12–6 p.m. with NorthLight Studios’ Nadine Charlsen. “I am working on several paintings during the day that demonstrate unusual watercolor techniques for large-scale works,” says Charlsen. “I will be using unusual tools such as eyedroppers, Exacto knives, candles, sandpaper and large sponges.” Like other artists, Charlsen enjoys the variety of people who come out for this monthly tradition. “Now that Second Saturday is a standard day to visit the RAD, we have repeat collectors and many new people,” she says. “Most of the artists in the District are in their studios and it gives the public a wider range of art to showcase the fabulous art in the District.”

At Local Cloth, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., knitters will celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day. Among the day’s events are knitting demonstrations, yarn bombing (street art using decorative knitted and crocheted items) and a make-and-take drop-in to learn how to create knitted cotton washcloths.

Also in June, Pink Dog Gallery will present an exhibition of Mark Flowers’ work titled Under Tones. The exhibition opens Saturday, June 17, with a reception from 5–7 p.m., and runs through July 17.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.