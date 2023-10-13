Come Visit RAD Artists in Vibrant October

The artists of the River Arts District (RAD) have much planned for these beautiful autumn days. Second Saturday happens on October 14, with many galleries and working studios open throughout the day and adding demonstrations, exhibit openings, special sales, live music and food to their creative workdays.

“I love interacting with visitors, especially the curious ones who love pottery,” says Vivian Saich of Odyssey Gallery and Studios. “Second Saturday in the RAD is all about making connections with the folks that art speaks to. Art has a life after the artist has finished it, and it is so satisfying to get a glimpse of where it goes next.” Saich will be demonstrating two techniques of her process: throwing at the potter’s wheel, and altering and carving the porcelain forms. Many of Odyssey Gallery’s ceramic artists will be working and/or offering demos on Second Saturday.

Events like Second Saturday help raise awareness of the value of art to individuals and to the community at large, says Sally Auman, whose work is on display at 310ART. Her mediums include photography, encaustic and cyanotype. 310ART will hold classes and demos from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Resident artists will celebrate the relaunch of the refurbished Phil Mechanic Studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Second Saturday. Artists and studios planning to participate include Stephen Lange, Kevin Andrew Gallery + Studio, Ian the Painter, Rebecca Harnish and Molly Sawyer. The River Arts District Artists (RADA) plans to install a welcome center for visitors in the Phil Mechanic building. Included will be a map of the RAD, brochures and local art publications.

Ignite Jewelry Studios, located in Riverview Station, will hold its inaugural Fall Jewelry Jamboree, featuring the work of more than 25 regional artisan jewelers, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unique jewelry with price points for everyone will be available.

Demonstrations in a variety of mediums will be held at Art Garden AVL from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at Foundation Studio Paige Houghton invites visitors to a fiber art demonstration from 2–6 p.m.

Also at Art Garden AVL, Linda Pannullo and Michelle Sider will hold a three-day mosaic workshop from Wednesday, October 11, through Friday, October 13. The workshop, titled Creating a Textural Sunset, is designed for intermediate to advanced mosaic artists. Register at LindaPannulloMosaics.com.

On Thursday, October 12, from 5–8 p.m., join artists Andrea Kulish Wilhelm and Nadine Charlsen at Wedge Brewery at Foundation for Trains and Trade That Made America Oktoberfest, a closing party for an exhibition of Charlsen’s watercolors and a pysanky fundraiser for Ukraine. Kulish Wilhelm will demonstrate the art of pysanky, and there will be special discounts and offers throughout the evening. Live music will be provided by Chris Wilhelm.

For a complete schedule of October events, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.