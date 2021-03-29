“Contemporary Vistas” at Asheville Gallery of Art

For the month of April, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will highlight member artist Sally Lordeon in a show titled Contemporary Vistas. Lordeon will be available for an artist meet-and-greet at the gallery on Friday, April 2, from 5–8 p.m.

Lordeon, who studied fine art at Chatham University in Pennsylvania, identifies as an abstract impressionist. Her landscapes have a contemporary feel, with abundant texture and soft, blended colors. “I refrain from photorealistic representation, which tends to be more traditional and classical, in favor of a more ambiguous landscape that draws on the imagination to be fully realized,” she says.

This style informs her choice to use acrylics and gouache in her work. “I like the ‘stream of consciousness’ they bring out in me because both mediums dry quickly, so I must just let the creativity flow from me and onto the canvas without stopping and changing my brushstrokes or palette,” she says. “It’s always exciting to see the transient results.”

In this show, Lordeon will exhibit two large non-representational paintings. “These ‘landscape’ paintings truly invite the viewer to complete the image with their imagination,” she says. Besides these statement pieces, mountains feature prominently as subject matter in Contemporary Vistas.

“Mountains, whether surrounding Asheville or gracing the Sierras or looming over the glaciers of Alaska, tend to lift the spirits with their grandeur,” says Lordeon. “They inherently make us feel hopeful. After the year we have all been through, I wanted to heighten that positive attitude.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in downtown Asheville. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 12–5 p.m. or by private appointment. For more information, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com.