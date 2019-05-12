A Garden of Quilts in Flat Rock May 17-18

The Western North Carolina Quilters Guild hosts the juried quilt show A Garden of Quilts on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, in the Youth Activities Building at the Bonclarken Conference Center in Flat Rock. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“For members, it’s always exciting to see what others have been working on since the last show,” says guild member Judy Heyward. “As for attendees who are not quilters, they’re often amazed at the intricate work they see.”

The show features more than 100 quilts judged by award-winning quilter Susan Edmonson. Arts- and-crafts vendors and a guild boutique will also be present. Docent tours can be arranged and a variety of food items will be for sale during lunch hours. Guests can purchase raffle tickets for items including a quilt originally designed, pieced and quilted by Heyward, and gift baskets with items including chocolates, quilting supplies and items for golfers and pet lovers.

“This year will be especially great because all of the vendor spaces have been filled, so there will be a lot to see and purchase,” says Heyward.