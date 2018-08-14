Art in Monteith Park Set for August 18

On Saturday, August 18, the Appalachian Women’s Museum will host Art in Monteith Park, an arts and crafts festival at the Monteith Farmstead just outside of Dillsboro. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than 50 booths will feature a variety of items including jewelry, pastels and oil paintings, candles, needle crafts, soaps, glass art, caned chairs and wood crafts. Event organizer Connie Hogan thought the newly refurbished farmstead, which houses the Appalachian Women’s Museum, would make an excellent location for a festival while also providing exposure for the museum. “Visitors to the museum will see exhibits dating back to the early 1900s and get an idea of what life was like back in the day,” says Hogan.

Artist Lisa Kolk of Sylvan Heart Creations will be selling her eco-printed silk scarves and clothing at the festival. She says part of the reason she was eager to participate in Art in Monteith Park is because she is passionate about the museum’s mission. “We have such a rich history here in these Blue Ridge Mountains and the story of those pioneer women is an essential piece of that history,” she says.

The Maggie Valley Band will play old-time music at the festival and the J. Creek Cloggers will also perform. Children can enjoy face painting, balloons, games and the magic of Spark the Fairy, who will be present with friends Dew Drop and Sinbad the Fairy Protector. Wood-fired pizza from NGN 52 and authentic Mexican food from The Chili Chomper, as well as Frozen Monkey shaved ice, will keep attendees satisfied.

Admission to the festival and museum are free. Parking costs $3. For more information, email Hogan, owner of Tunnel Mountain Crafts, artinmonteithpark@gmail.com or call 828.586.3511.