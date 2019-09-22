Asheville Quilt Show Starts September 27

The 37th Annual Asheville Quilt Show comes to WNC Friday, September 27, through Sunday, September 29. Sponsored by the Asheville Quilt Guild and Moda Fabrics, this year’s show will feature Georgia Bonesteel, a local quilter who became nationally known through her public television shows that began broadcasting in 1978. The event will be held Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Davis Event Center at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher.

“The Asheville Quilt Show isn’t just a local Guild quilt show; it’s a regional quilting destination,” says organizer Linda Schissler. “We have quilts entered from all over the Southeast and from the rest of the country, with one this year from Germany.”

Exhibits include the work of the Shady Ladies Quilting Group from Waynesville and East Ender Bee, a part of the Asheville Quilt Guild. More than 350 additional quilts will be on display, most of them competing in 18 categories for more than $10,000 in prizes.

Highlights include special exhibits, demonstrations, a gift shop, a silent auction, more than 25 vendors and a children’s sewing station.

Bonesteel will speak at the show, exhibit her work and sign copies of her books, including Scrap Happy Quilts, a memoir of her life in quilting that includes new projects and patterns for quilters at all levels.

“There will be traditional quilt patterns like your grandmother used, as well as modern art, landscape art and everything in between,” says 2019 chairperson Carolyn Adkins.