Brevard Rug Hooking Exhibit March 8-29

A collection of traditional and contemporary hooked rugs will be on display at the Transylvania Community Arts Council Gallery in Brevard from Friday, March 8, through March 29. The exhibit, featuring the Tarheel Rug Hooking Guild of Hendersonville, provides a rare opportunity to learn the evolution of this historical craft turned contemporary art form.

“We hope to show the range of rug hooking, from antique patterns to contemporary abstracts,” says guild member Peggy O’Connor. “Some pieces are worked in the primitive style using folk art designs, and others include pictorials, abstracts and portraits.”

Rug hooking developed primarily for utilitarian purposes along the Eastern Seaboard in New England and the Canadian Maritimes during the 1800s. Because early rug hooking was a craft of poverty, burlap grain and feed bags were recycled for the rug backing. Today, fiber artists express their creativity through the use of recycled, new and hand-dyed wool, as well as other fibers, yarns and embellishments.

“I believe viewers will be amazed with our members’ creativity in the choice of subject matter and patterns as well as in the extremely wide variety of projects,” says guild member Megan Wilson. The exhibit includes approximately 80 rugs and hooked objects, many of which are available for purchase. An opening reception with wine and cheese takes place Friday, March 8, from 5–7 p.m.

The Transylvania Community Arts Council Gallery is located at 349 South Caldwell Street, Brevard. Exhibit hours are weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at TCArts.org or WNCRugHooking.com.