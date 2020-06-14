Center for Craft Offers Virtual Programs While Closed

The Center for Craft, a national arts nonprofit, had just completed a renovation of its new space and galleries before the onset of COVID-19. While the Center was forced to close its physical doors, it is providing a variety of virtual opportunities to keep craft at the forefront of the public mind. The Center has opened its digital doors with a 3D tour on its website.

“Our 3D tour guides viewers through the building and features stunning commissions by local and internationally renowned artists; virtual walk-throughs of two of our past exhibitions, Craft Futures 2099 and Shapeshifters; and our coworking space for creatives,” says Stephanie Moore, executive director. “The tour also includes fun facts about the history of the 1912 building and its elegantly preserved interior.”

Other virtual activities hosted by the Center include Craft Connections, a video series of craft tutorials led by a variety of center instructors, and Ask the ____, a live-stream series focused on conversations around emerging contemporary ideas, talent and action in craft. On the website, visitors can find a recording of the first of the series: Ask the Artist with Joshua Adams and Jiha Moon, the artists featured in Shapeshifters. The upcoming Ask the Educator live-stream series will highlight the recently announced recipients of the Craft Futures Fund. These one-time unrestricted grants of $5,000 were disbursed to support creative responses to COVID-19 in craft communities across the US.

“While much of our programming takes place in-person, these virtual programs open experiences to a much larger audience from around the world,” says Moore. “Connecting with people virtually may encourage them to come and see for themselves in the future.”

To access these virtual experiences, visit CenterforCraft.org.