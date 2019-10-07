Church Street Art & Craft Show in Waynesville

The 36th Annual Church Street Art & Craft Show comes to downtown Waynesville on Saturday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 125 artists, crafters and food vendors will fill Main Street for the juried show.

“This is a festival with natural adventure, including art, beauty, music and dance, surrounded by magnificent mountain views,” says Buffy Phillips, Downtown Waynesville Association executive director. “Guests experience a festival spirit: camaraderie and a rich, historic culture rooted in art, craft, culinary delights, shopping and agritourism for all to enjoy.”

Nadine Fidelman has been creating jewelry since around 2000, and has participated in the Church Street Art & Craft Show for about 12 years. She enjoys the annual show for “the clean, fresh morning air; the familiar, friendly faces; the entertainment and visiting briefly with friends and making new ones,” she says. This year she will be exhibiting her jewelry as usual, but with some new twists. “I’ve added different chain maille pieces, more wire weaving, fabulous new gemstones and some metalsmithing designs, mostly with mixed metals,” she says.

Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic during the festival, creating a safe pedestrian marketplace with original goods in a variety of mediums on display. Live music and dance will be performed on two stages.