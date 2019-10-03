Beth Latta-Craft certainly lives up to her name. Along with her own jewelry designs made of beads and silver, the owner of Crafted in Carolina displays the works of at least 20 other artisans in her Maggie Valley shop. “Everything is handcrafted locally,” says Craft. The bejeweled Swarovski skulls are one of a kind. “Those I make as custom orders,” she says. “But locals as well as visitors can always find something unique here to take home.” Offered are quilted bowls, pottery, paintings and more. “The best part is finding so much local talent within a 60-mile radius and being able to give that artist a platform, and the worst part is not having enough space and having to turn someone away,” Craft says.

Classes are held year-round except in the fall. “It is so gratifying to see the light go off in a child or an adult, when they realize they have the wherewithal to make something beautiful with beadwork,” Craft says. Other classes include painting and photography.

Crafted in Carolina is located at 3073 Soco Road in Maggie Valley. October hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit CraftedinCarolina.net, find on Facebook and Instagram or call 828.944.0004.