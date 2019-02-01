Deliberate Works at Folk Art Center

The Southern Highland Craft Guild (SHCG) will host Deliberate Works, an exhibition featuring artists from the Appalachian Center for Craft, from Saturday, February 2, through April 28 in the Main Gallery of the Folk Art Center. The Appalachian Center for Craft is a campus of Tennessee Tech University’s School of Art, Craft and Design in the newly formed College of Fine Arts. “Appalachian Center for Craft and the Southern Highland Craft Guild share a history that documents the role of craft education in preserving traditional culture, creating economic opportunity and fostering professional practice,” says Guild curator Nikki Josheff. “All of the artists represent the vitality and creativity of craft practice today, which is the ultimate purpose of both institutions.”

Deliberate Works will highlight work by artists-inresidence, faculty and some students. Featured artists include Graham Campbell, Curtiss Brock, Daniel Randall, Rena Wood, Jessica Wilson, Anne Bujold, Leckie Gassman, Jessica Hagar, Rachel Clark, Sophie Glenn and Chad Smalt. The Appalachian Center for Craft is an Educational Center Member of the Guild, a designation that encompasses schools, colleges and universities that operate craft classes and programs in the Guild’s region. In addition to exhibitions, Education Center Members are invited to present an educational demonstration or display at the Guild’s annual Craft Fairs.

SHCG is a nonprofit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., April through December, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., January through March. Learn more at CraftGuild.org