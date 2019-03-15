Entangled Threads Offers Classes on Wearable Art

By Gina Malone

A self-taught seamstress, freelance artist and painter, and former fashion illustrator, Concha Wilkinson creates redesigned clothing using repurposed materials and, with her Entangled Threads Sewing Classes, teaches others the skills she has learned over many years. Using fabric paint, reclaimed jewelry, fabrics and thrift store finds, she creates and sells professionally made clothing with its own artistic style and flair.

“Students who attend these classes are interested in learning how to create wearable art in a way that captures the essence and uniqueness of the individual,” Wilkinson says. “Classes involve learning sewing techniques and the importance of color and design, while cultivating intuition through the process of creativity.”

The next Entangled Threads sewing class will be held in her Fairview studio on Tuesdays in April from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75. Wilkinson has plans for more spring, summer and fall classes. Students should have some sewing experience and their own sewing machine. Information and a supply list are provided at registration.

On Saturday, March 16, from 3–4 p.m., Wilkinson will hold a free demonstration and introduction to Entangled Threads.

“As the creative process evolves, the clothing becomes a work of art,” she says. “It is created through you, rather than by you, and can be more beautiful than what you had in mind when you started.”

To learn more, email redesignit2@gmail.com, call 828.273.1375 or find Wilkinson on Facebook. Registration and payment deadline for April classes is March 16.