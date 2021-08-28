Explore Dillsboro During 13th Annual ColorFest October 2

The thirteenth annual ColorFest, Dillsboro’s fine arts and crafts fair, takes place Saturday, October 2, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. throughout the walk-about mountain town located just a few miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“It is always enjoyable to see quality handmade gifts made by local artisans, but after this year of isolation people are so eager to be out and about that I think the appeal is even greater,” says event organizer Brenda Anders.

Prizes are awarded to exhibitors for first and second place in fine art and fine craft and for Best of Show. Many artisans will conduct demonstrations throughout the day, including James Mills, who will work on his handmade fly fishing rods, and David Ammons, who will demonstrate the historic art of herringbone chair caning.

“My grandfather taught me to cane split oak in the herringbone pattern when I was eight years old,” says Ammons, who has been demonstrating his talent for more than 30 years. “I loved my grandpa dearly and I love to keep him alive through what he taught me.”

Items offered also include Appalachian storyteller Amy Ammons Garza’s books for adults and children; Jean Littlejohn’s antique jewelry made from old china and silver; Mary Smith’s handmade knitted and felted hats; Jason Rizzo’s framed photography; and Lisa Kolk’s silk scarves.

“Many of the crafters return year after year to the same booth and have a following of collectors who know right where to find them,” says Anders.

The festival also features live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. with a performance by The J. Creek Cloggers. The high-energy dance team demonstrates dance styles including buck dancing, flat-footing and clogging. At 12 p.m., country singer-songwriter Anna Victoria plays hits by Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. Acoustic duo Twelfth Fret, composed of Craig Neidlinger on guitar and Kim Neidlinger on upright bass, performs original as well as pop and classic rock covers of music by John Prine, America, The Beatles, David Bowie, The Eagles, Elton John and Tom Petty at 1 p.m. Victoria returns to the stage at 2 p.m.

“People come to ColorFest again and again to enjoy the quality exhibitors and performers and to enjoy our walkable town’s scenery, shops and restaurants,” says Anders.

For more information, call Brenda Anders at Dogwood Crafters, 828.506.8331.