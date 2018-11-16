Fall Exhibits at Bakersville’s Mica Gallery

This fall, Mica, a gallery in downtown Bakersville, exhibits a variety of new work in a range of styles and media by artists from Asheville, Burnsville and Spruce Pine. Pieces made from clay, metal, glass and fiber are on display in the gallery’s expanded exhibition areas. A new space, Mica Living, allows guests to sit comfortably, take in the handmade objects around them and visualize them in their own home.

Story Bowls by glass artist Valerie Beck will be on display through December 31. The shallow bowls are sand-carved through three layers of colored glass to create and illustrate fables, stories and poems. “These pieces are based on books my sister read to me as a little girl,” says Beck. “I hope viewers remember the stories depicted, and that they evoke other childhood memories.”

Due to popular demand, Winter Wrap-Up is back for a fifth season from Wednesday, November 21, through December 31. The wearable collection features Liz Spear’s hand-woven jackets, shirts, vests and coats; Neal Howard’s hand-dyed and woven scarves; Deanna Lynch’s hand-woven scarves; and items made by Spear and Howard in collaboration.

“My garments evolve slowly but surely, depending on the colors I choose to weave and the pieces of fabric from fellow fiber artists that I include,” says Spear. “This year, I’ve honed a couple of new jackets and made more of my RAG fabric and nuno-felt, both of which appear in a number of garments.”

Spear and Howard will be at Mica during the Toe River Arts tour weekend November 30 through December 2 for custom fittings.

Mica is open daily Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 12-5 p.m. Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Ave, Bakersville. For more information, visit MicaGalleryNC.com or call 828.688.6422. Follow on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram.