Fiber Weekend and Fiber Wearables Fashion Show

The Southern Highland Craft Guild (SHCG) will host its annual Fiber Weekend on Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nearly 20 Guild members will demonstrate their process at all stages of fabric creation, from shearing sheep to spinning and dyeing yarn. After learning about fabric creation on Saturday, visitors can return to the Folk Art Center for the Fiber Wearables Fashion Show at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 13.

On Saturday, visitors can observe traditional sheep shearing with Anthony Cole and the spinning of a variety of yarns, including rabbit, alpaca and goat, with Julie Wilson. Mary Nichols will also be spinning yarn with the help of the Blue Ridge Spinners and WNC Fibers/Handweavers Guild. Professor and SHCG member Amy Putansu will be present with students from the Professional Crafts Fiber Program at Haywood Community College, who will demonstrate the transformation of fiber with looms and other tools. “Our program has joyfully participated in Fiber Weekend every year for the past decade,” Putansu says. “We meet the public to talk about fiber arts and our two-year intensive program at Haywood that combines craft, design and business training for professional craftspeople.”

This will be the 20th annual Fiber Wearables Fashion Show featuring the work of a select pool of fiber artists within the Guild. The show will be emceed by Liz Spear, a 22-year Guild member who will explain the techniques used to make each piece and highlight regional education centers that offer workshops or classes in the textile arts. Spear has emceed the fashion show since its inception nearly two decades ago and this will be her final show.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., April through December, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., January through March. Learn more at craftguild.org.