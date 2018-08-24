Folk Art Center Hosts Heritage Weekend September 15-16

The Southern Highland Craft Guild (SHCG) will host the 38th annual Heritage Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, September 15–16, at the Folk Art Center. Music, dancing and traditional craft demonstrations will entertain visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12–5 p.m. on Sunday. “Heritage Weekend is important to our community because it allows young people and adults the opportunity to learn basic processes,” says bird and animal carver John Dickens. “When they see how a project is done from start to finish, people appreciate the entire process and how the finished product depends on the outlook and thought processes of the crafts person.” Dickens will be demonstrating basic knife cuts and the step-by-step process he uses to take a rough piece of wood to a finished carving. He will provide knives and pieces of wood so that those interested can try their hand at carving. In addition to woodworking, attendees can enjoy weaving, spinning, dyeing, broom making, sheep shearing, stone carving and print making throughout the weekend. On Sunday, Joe Parham will bring animals to demonstrate how he trains dogs to work sheep at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A major highlight of Heritage Weekend is the World Gee Haw Whimmy Diddle Competition, which will be held from 2–3 p.m. on Saturday. A whimmy diddle is an Appalachian mountain toy traditionally made from two sticks of rhododendron. Notches are carved into one stick and a propeller is attached to the end. Rubbing the notches with the second stick makes the propeller spin. Contestants in the competition are judged on the number of rotations of gee (spinning to the right) and haw (spinning to the left) they can complete during a given time. The best child, adult and professional will receive a Moon Pie, a t-shirt and bragging rights.

SHCG is a nonprofit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., April through December, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., January through March. Learn more at craftguild.org.