Grovewood Gallery: Sip & Shop This Holiday

Grovewood Gallery will host its annual Holiday Sip and Shop event on Friday and Saturday, December 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visitors can munch on complimentary holiday refreshments while enjoying a 10 percent discount on gallery merchandise like wooden bowls and utensils, ceramic tableware, blown glass, fine jewelry, handwoven scarves and letterpress greeting cards.

Local makers will provide demonstrations of their craft between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. “The strong connection between artisan and viewer or collector is through meeting, not just seeing the work in a gallery or show,” says Charlie Patricolo, who will demonstate work on her signature cloth angel dolls on Saturday. “The person who is willing to spend the time and money collecting handmade objects is very often interested in the story or spirit from the maker. The very act of making opens up a dialogue between maker and observer.”

Cynthia Wilson, who will demonstrate her acrylic layering and collage techniques on Saturday as well, agrees that this connection is important for both artisan and customer. “When people are in touch with the producers of the art, they begin to have a relationship in a more meaningful way,” she says. “It’s not just about purchasing a decorative item, but about helping a particular artist pursue their craft.”

Fiber artist Karen Kennedy will also be completing demonstrations on both days of the event. All demonstrating artists will have original works of art for sale. The 10 percent discount does not apply to demonstrators’ artwork, custom and special orders or Lyman Whitaker Wind Sculptures.

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.