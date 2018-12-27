High Country Furniture & Design at the Fall Furniture Market

The owners of High Country Furniture & Design, Chuck and Anne Worrell, made an important winning bid on two bronze deer at the Fall Furniture Market in October. Held in High Point, this year’s Fall Furniture Market featured an auction to benefit Whole Child International, a nonprofit that works within orphanages worldwide to improve quality of care for vulnerable children. The organization was started by Karen Spencer, wife of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, who is the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The two bronze deer were cast by Theodore Alexander for the Althorp Living History collection. Anne Worrell explains that the Spencers’ favorite possessions, which have cascaded down the generations, have ended up in Althorp, just an hour north of London. “This place is the inspiration for the Althorp Living History collection,” she says. The bronzes are autographed next to the Spencer family crest on the base of each bronze. The Worrells will keep one of the bronzes in their home and offer the second bronze for sale at the High Country Furniture & Design store in Waynesville.

While the bid on the deer was in part because of their high-quality artistry, the Worrells were also thrilled to support Whole Child International. “High Country Furniture & Design is a Christ-centered organization, and we believe the values of Whole Child International are aligned with ours,” Worrell says.

High Country Furniture & Design is located at 3232 Dellwood Road in Waynesville. They also have stores in downtown Waynesville and downtown Hendersonville. For more information, visit HighCountry.com or find High Country Furniture & Design on Facebook.