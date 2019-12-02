Holiday Makers Ornaments

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its Holiday Makers Sale at the Folk Art Center on two consecutive Saturdays, December 7 and December 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Shoppers can find fine crafts discounted up to 50 percent as makers liquidate their stock. “Clearing out inventory enables the artists to start up fresh after the holidays with many new designs that have been waiting to be created,” says metalsmith Ruthie Cohen, who will be selling her precious metal jewelry at a 25 to 40 percent discount. “Art lovers are sure to discover what cannot be found in big box stores.”

A variety of craft will be available, including ceramic tableware, fine jewelry, hand-woven and dyed wearables, bound journals, etched cards, turned wooden bowls and blown glass vases and ornaments. “With more than 900 members of the Guild, our work varies greatly,” says fabric artist Jude Stuecker. “I try to create new imagery each year for my clothing line, which translates into new silkscreen designs that I use to print on my fabrics. I also add at least a couple of new styles of garments, so visitors will always have something interesting to look forward to each year.”

Woodworker Walt Cottingham will be selling his handmade birdhouses and birdhouse ornaments at the sale on December 7. “The sale is a lovely way to find great crafts at low prices for the Christmas season,” he says. “It’s also a unique setting with a small number of artists in one room. It’s easy to see everything, more than once, in comparison to a larger craft show.” While shopping the Holiday Makers Sale, visitors are encouraged to visit the craft shop, which features handmade holiday décor like ornaments, wreaths and table arrangements. There will also be two exhibitions on display on the Folk Art Center’s second level: A Natural Influence and Stellar Objectives.