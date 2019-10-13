Light-Up Christmas Tree Painting at Claying Around

Claying Around, a full-service paint-your-own-pottery studio Asheville, hosts Light-Up Christmas Tree Painting Parties from 6–8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, and Friday, November 8. Participants may choose from five different tree designs, all of which are deeply discounted for the event.

“We had our first tree painting party last year and people appreciated that the pieces were available at a greatly reduced price, but more than that they loved the nostalgia they represent,” says Claying Around owner Leigh Cohen. “Many people’s parents and grandparents had, or still have, trees like these.”

Prices for the event range from $40–$120 depending on tree selection and also include plastic colored lights, light bulb kit, cookies, hot cocoa and hot cider. Trees will be available for pick- up after firing, which usually takes about one week. Reservations/ tree purchases can only be made online. Space is limited, so early reservations are recommended.

“We have specialty glazes available and will provide instruction on how to apply them,” says Cohen. “If guests choose not to use the glazes, they can paint their trees however they like.”

The studio will also host Paint Late Nights at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 25, and Friday, November 22. A variety of designs for canvas, pottery, glass and mosaics are available with step-by-step instructions for all skill levels. Reservations are required, and can be made online.