Madison County Hosts Art on the Island

By Calie Brummer

The Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) presents the 7th Annual Art on the Island festival on Blannahassett Island in downtown Marshall on Saturday, September 29. This all-day event presents artists, crafters, food, music and children’s activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“Festival attendees can shop for unique, locally made pieces of art and crafts while enjoying a relaxed and beautiful atmosphere on the French Broad River,” says MCAC’s program director Erich Hubner. “There’s easy parking and lots of space, including playgrounds for the kids, and the entire town of Marshall is walkable from the island.”

In addition to 50 artist booths, the festival will feature a beer garden, barbecue from the Marshall Presbyterian Church, salads and sandwiches from Sweet Monkey Café and Bakery and popcorn from Popcorn Boss. The park-like setting is ideal for bringing a picnic to enjoy underneath the trees.

Blannahassett Island is also home to Marshall High Studios, a renovated 1925 building that formerly housed Marshall High School and now contains a variety of working artist studios. In downtown Marshall, visitors can browse the shops, participate in the Big House Brick art project and enjoy live music at Mad Co. Brew House.

For more information about the Art On the Island festival, visit madisoncountyarts.com or call 828.649.1301.