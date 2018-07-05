Maggie Valley Offers Ideal Setting for Craft Shows

Each summer, 80 to 100 crafters from across the southeast gather at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds for the Maggie Valley Summer Arts and Crafts Show. Now in its 27th year, the festival this year will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 7–8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

“There really is something for everyone, from the most affordable handicrafts to the more expensive museum-quality items,” says Teresa Smith, executive director of the Maggie Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber started the festival at a time when most of the shops in Maggie Valley offered handmade items, including Native American crafts, that were popular with tourists.

Fabric artist Cheryl Danek lives in Maggie Valley year-round and brings her college-inspired crafts to several festivals, including this one, in Western North Carolina. She owned a gift shop in Florida for 11 years and has been crafting for 27 years. “I love doing the shows because I love to meet and talk to people,” she says. Her creations include ornaments, throws, pillows and bowls.

“The mountains are a great way to escape the heat and humidity of other areas,” Smith says, “and with a spectacular 360-degree view of the mountains, the festival grounds provide a beautiful setting for this outdoor event.” Crafts return to Maggie Valley in October when the fall crafts show and the accompanying fall colors bring thousands of visitors to town. This year’s event will be held October 20–21.

The Maggie Valley Festival Grounds are located at 3422 Soco Road in Maggie Valley. Free parking is available and there is no admission fee to the show, although donations are appreciated. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Haywood County Animal Shelter. For more information, visit maggievalley.org or call the Maggie Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 828.926.1686.