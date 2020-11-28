MCAC Holiday Sale Runs Through December 19

Madison County Arts Council’s (MCAC’s) Annual Holiday Sale takes place through Saturday, December 19, on the first floor of The Arts Center in downtown Marshall. Works from 20 MCAC member artists are available for purchase.

“We had a team of local artists develop a strategy to safely present this event,” says MCAC executive director Laura Boosinger. “The great thing about this format is that, in addition to complying with COVID-19 guidelines, this setup allows shoppers nearly a month to make purchases rather than just one evening and one full day.”

Items available include functional and decorative ceramics, handmade brooms, jewelry, woven shawls and scarves, blown glass, herbal body products, handmade soaps, handmade toys and dolls, eclectic holiday decor and holiday ornaments. A limited number of artists ensures high-quality work and large booths to accommodate creative displays.

Potter Beth Herdman of Dancing Woods Farm plans to create a relaxing, aromatic experience for customers with her combination of handmade soaps and functional stoneware glazed in calming colors. “I will replenish items regularly, so each week there will be something a little different to choose from,” says Herdman.

Nina Kawar, of Pure Ritual, will offer handcrafted meditation and metaphysical products including porcelain tools, sculptures and jewelry inspired by sacred geometry, elements of nature, ancient symbols, the seven chakras and the human body. Local artist and founding MCAC member Lois Simbach will present a variety of hand-painted items including pot holders, pottery and shirts, as well as greeting cards, embroidered scarves and her self-published I Love Numbers coloring book. Simbach and fellow artist Katie Graham will design a window display to provide a festive and unique welcome to shoppers and passersby.

“Our goals for this show are to provide a socially distant gallery experience for shoppers and create sales opportunities for our local artists and crafters,” says Graham. “But I am also hoping this will bring foot traffic to Main Street so we can spread the love around Marshall’s unique shops and small businesses.”

The Arts Center is located at 90 South Main Street, in Marshall. Hours for the Holiday Sale are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more at MadisonCountyArts.com.