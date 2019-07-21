Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair Set for August 4

The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair will be held Friday, August 3, and Saturday, August 4, at Burnsville’s historic Town Square. More than 200 vendors, both new and returning, will line Main Street to attend the 62nd annual juried fair. Crafts on offer will include colorful quilts, intricate woodcarvings, jewelry made with local gemstones, woven baskets, metalwork, rustic furniture and pottery, all handmade by the vendors themselves. “Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair has had a reputation for handmade crafts for years, even before we started coming about eight years ago,” says Norris Crawford, a leather craftsman. “Most craft shows have lowered their standards by letting people in who do not make their products, which we call buy/sell. This event is important to the community because it’s mostly local artists.”

The fair, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, will also feature performances by local musicians and dancers, including Hot Duck Soup, Smokey Joe & Friends, Carolina Express, the WD Cloggers and Ron and Minnie Powell on Friday. Saturday’s lineup features performers from Parkway Playhouse, Thistle Dew, Dance & Karate Express, Line Drive and Typical Mountain Boys. Fair foods such as funnel cakes, barbecue, hot dogs, lemonade and homemade ice cream will be available for purchase. The event is sponsored by the Yancey County Chamber of Commerce and admission is free.

For more information, visit ExploreBurnsville.com or call 828.682.7413.