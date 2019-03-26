NC Arboretum Offers New Crafts Social Series

By Natasha Anderson

Grab a glass and get hands-on at The North Carolina Arboretum’s new Crafty Hour arts and crafts social series. Held monthly, this ticketed event is led by Melissa Thomas of West Asheville’s Flora, a botanical boutique. Each workshop features a new project design that enables participants to craft their own personalized botanical masterpiece while spending an afternoon socializing.

“With Melissa’s instructional talents and the Arboretum’s beautiful surroundings, this event is a perfect opportunity to relax, learn and enjoy a Sunday afternoon with friends,” says Mary Rose Ridderbusch-Shearer, events manager at The North Carolina Arboretum.

The 2019 spring and summer class offerings include Wreath, Terrarium Building, Rose Petal Mandala and Floral Smudge Stick workshops. All materials are provided, as are personalized instructions, a complimentary beverage and light food. Additional beverages can be purchased on-site. Classes are held from 3–5 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month now through June.

“Our upcoming Wreath Workshop is a fun way to celebrate the beginning of spring and create an updated look for your home or outdoor living space,” says Ridderbusch-Shearer.

Thomas is a distinguished and attentive floral designer and botanical artist who is committed to sharing her passion for botanical living with people from all walks of life. She brings more than 20 years of experience in floral design to the table and strives to instill an appreciation for the natural world in everyone she meets.

The North Carolina Arboretum is located off the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 393. Tickets to Crafty Hour are $67 for Arboretum members and $75 for non-members, and include full-day parking access. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at NCArboretum.org/events.