Offerings for Creators and Viewers Alike at the Center for Craft in Asheville

By Natasha Anderson

Asheville’s Center for Craft offers opportunities for artisans and aficionados to become involved in the creative world in a variety of ways this fall. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Center is launching a membership program offering a year of benefits including monthly updates, admittance to members-only virtual programs and early grantee notifications, for $25.

“We launched our first-ever membership program to give back to those who have supported the work of the Center and to foster a community of people from across the country who are committed to the future of craft and the advancement of emerging leaders in the field,” says Center for Craft executive director Stephanie Moore.

Creative entrepreneurs in need of workspace can rent a desk or office on a full-time or part-time basis. Opportunities range from shared desk space with access ten days per month to a dedicated desk with storage or a private office. Conference room usage is available with each plan as are amenities including direct fiber internet or high speed Wi-Fi, a shared kitchenette with complimentary coffee, tea and kombucha, mail and package service, printing credits and front desk personnel.

Suite Américaine, an exhibit by woodworker and material culture scholar BA Harrington, has been extended and will remain on display at the Center for Craft’s Bresler Family Gallery through November 26. In this exhibit, Harrington brings the creative and intellectual labor of Early American women into focus by rebuilding furniture from the 17th–19th centuries that was designed for women but made by men. The furniture includes chests, writing desks and sewing tables with woman-made objects including linens and quilts spilling out of the wooden casings.

“The works allow the viewer to contemplate what these pieces of furniture supported and encouraged—literacy, creativity and social agency for women, for example,” says Center for Craft gallery manager Sarah Darro. “I think what viewers have been most taken with, beyond the impeccable craftsmanship on display, is the idea that our everyday surroundings can influence our actions and who we become.”

Center for Craft is at 67 Broadway Street, in Asheville. Learn more at CenterforCraft.org.