Spruce Pine Potters Market Returns in October

The Spruce Pine Potters Market (SPPM) will return to the historic Cross Street Commerce Center in downtown Spruce Pine on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Noted for its small scale and intimate layout, this event offers visitors an opportunity to view a variety of pottery as well as to meet and converse with each maker.

“There’s a real sense of service and mission built into the craft of being a studio potter making domestic and beautiful objects to share with the world around us,” says SPPM member Terry Gess. “We are all so eager to reconnect with our various clientele and to celebrate and support the richness of our profession.”

SPPM was designed and built by a group of Mitchell County potters as a collaborative venture. Currently, the members of the market work together on all phases of the show, including management, promotion, display set-up and all of the details. “I am really looking forward to meeting the new exhibitors, and the space is so beautiful it will be fantastic to see,” says SPPM member Jenny Lou Sherburne.

This year’s participating SPPM members also include: Stanley Mace Andersen, Ken and Galen Sedberry, Michael and Ruth Rutkowsky, Cynthia Bringle, Pam Brewer, Gertrude Graham Smith, Nicholas and Lisa Joerling, Susan Feagin, Shaunna Lyons, Liz Zlot Summerfield, Teresa Pietsch, Linda McFarling, Shane Mickey, Melisa Cadell, David Ross, Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish, Courtney Martin and Joy Tanner.

In addition, the show will feature visiting artists Lynne Hobaica, Rickie Barnett, Jason Hartsoe and Reiko Miyagi. “We are excited to welcome these potters as a way to introduce fresh faces to our supporters and enrich the show with new work,” says Gess. “The SPPM is honored to present and support the work of potters who are new to our area.”

Cross Street Commerce Center is located at 31 Cross Street in Spruce Pine. While admission to the Potters Market is free, all visitors are encouraged to join the potters in supporting a selected local nonprofit. Several participating potters have donated pottery door prizes for this raffle. Learn more at SprucePinePottersMarket.com, Facebook.com/SprucePinePottersMarket, Instagram: @SprucePinePottersMarket or by emailing info@SprucePinePottersMarket.com or calling 828.467.0166.