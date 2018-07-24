Tickets Available for Craft After Dark

The Center for Craft presents its third annual fundraising event, Craft After Dark, on Thursday, August 9, from 7–10 p.m., with a VIP reception from 5:30–7 p.m. The evening includes a silent auction, music, dancing, hands-on activities, a photo booth, local food and drink and a celebration of the Center’s 2017 Windgate Fellows.

“Visitors enjoy the fact that this is an Asheville-style party, not a white-tie affair,” says Center for Craft marketing and development coordinator Lauren Pelletier. “The event provides the opportunity for guests to network with fellow craft enthusiasts from around the country, the chance to participate in unique activities led by artists and the ability to see and explore our building as it is transformed.”

Ceramics, glassworks and jewelry created by 2017 Windgate Fellows are among the items to be auctioned. A station of Symbiosis Project brooch kits, designed by 2012 Windgate Fellow Brian Fleetwood, will allow attendees to assemble, paint and stitch their own wearable pin.

“The music, dancing and photo booth are always a big hit and will be returning,” says Pelletier. “This year, we are honoring and supporting our national grant recipients and also building up the fun and excitement of the event by adding an auction of their work.”

Food and drinks provided by local vendors are included with the ticket prices. Proceeds support the costs of administering national grants and fellowships to emerging makers, curators and scholars as well as keeping the Center’s gallery and programs free and open to the public.

The Center for Craft is located at 67 Broadway Street, in Asheville. To purchase tickets, visit craftafterdark.com. To learn more about The Center for Craft, visit craftcreativitydesign.org.