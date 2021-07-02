Visit the Midsummer Market in Marshall

Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) will host a Midsummer Market at the Arts Center in Marshall starting on Monday, July 12. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, with no market on Sundays, through Saturday, July 31. The market will highlight a variety of goods from MCAC member artists, including photography by Roger French, quilting by Jennell Wright, metalwork by Wilson Smith, beaded flowers by Darci DeWulf, paintings by Lois Simbach, fabric by Joanne Chan, brooms by Emily Bell, jewelry by Victoria Baker, gemstones by Ruth Dunkinson, pottery by Andy Gordon, forged iron and dreamcatchers by Lyle and Barbara Petersen, baskets by Joe Bruneau, labyrinth quilts by Laurel Reinhardt, furniture by Simon Shelton and raku by Katherine Graham.

“Member artist sales at the Arts Center in Marshall are celebrated for the diversity of the offerings,” says Erich Hubner, MCAC program director. “There are fine art creations and rustic pieces side by side. The mix of artists makes for an interesting browsing experience, and items available at many different price points. It is easy for almost anyone to discover a treasure at these sales.”

In addition to providing income for the artists, many of whom have seen most of their shows cancelled this past year, Hubner explains that there is a mental benefit to the Midsummer Market, too. “It is also psychologically important as a sign of hope for togetherness,” he says. “The year of COVID-19 isolation has affected people in many ways. These kinds of events help folks feel kinship with their neighbors.”

The Art Center is located at 90 South Main Street in Marshall. For more information visit MadisonCountyArts.com or call 828.649.1301.