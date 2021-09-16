Craft Demonstrations, Music at SHCG Heritage Day Sept. 18

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its 41st annual Heritage Day on Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Folk Art Center. This day-long celebration of mountain heritage is free to attend and includes gospel and bluegrass music, craft demonstrations and the annual World Gee Haw Whimmy Diddle competition. A whimmy diddle is an Appalachian spinning toy traditionally made from two sticks of rhododendron. The winner with the most rotations of the toy earns a Moon Pie and bragging rights.

Throughout the day, visitors can see demonstrations of traditional crafts like woodworking, weaving, spinning, dyeing, broom making, stone carving, blacksmithing, soap making and printmaking. “I will be demonstrating the woodworking technique of hand-cut dovetails used in the construction of small treasure boxes and trays,” says David Crandall. “The most enjoyable part of the demonstration occurs twice. Once when the joint comes together—it is sort of magical, especially for kids. The second moment, always a photo op for parents, is when the kids try to pull the joint apart. Even adults are amazed.”

Crandall and his wife will also be discussing the woods of the world. “We have approximately 20 different species of woods to show,” says Crandall. “We feel the people who watch our demonstration learn about wood, its characteristics, the challenges of workability and beauty.”

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information, including a list of participating craftspeople and musicians, call 828.298.7928 or visit CraftGuild.org.