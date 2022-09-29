Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands Celebrates 75 Years

The 75th annual fall edition of the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands will take place October 13 through 16 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center-Asheville. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admissions is $10 and children under 12 years old attend for free.

Ray Jones has been a member of the Guild for 21 years and will be displaying and selling his signature wooden boxes at this year’s fair. “Our fair is one of the longest running ones in the country,” says Jones, who is also a member of the Guild’s Board of Trustees. “It has become a fixture in the Asheville area. Many artists live in the region and the arts sector is a significant part of the local economy. We are also a great draw for tourism, which is a major driving factor in the local economy. The Fair is a great opportunity for locals and visitors alike to interact directly with the people who make the objects that they are drawn to.”

Wood artist Andy Costine says the Guild’s mission differentiates this fair from other shows and fairs across the country. “The fair helps keep alive traditional and contemporary craft,” he says. “This is different from the other juried art shows I do across the country that have very little focus on traditional crafts.”

Harrah’s Cherokee Center-Asheville is located at 87 Haywood Street, Asheville. For more information, visit CraftGuild.org/craftfair or call 828.298.7928.