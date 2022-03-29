Craft Guild Launches 2022 Education Event Series

Southern Highland Craft Guild will reinstate its Education Event Series this year after a hiatus during the pandemic. The free events take place at the Folk Art Center on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “My priority is to help provide a festive, fun atmosphere that encourages learning, communication and creative inspiration for our demonstrators and visitors alike,” says Janet Wiseman, education director for the Guild, who put together this year’s calendar. “The Guild’s media-specific days allow people to see the myriad possibilities and processes available using materials such as glass, metal, fiber, clay and wood. There are so many diverse ways a creative person can use various materials to express themselves.”

The series begins with Glass & Metal Day on April 2,* during which visitors can see a variety of glass and metal technique demonstrations such as knife making and copper etching. This is followed by Fiber Day on May 14, where Guild members will demonstrate an array of fiber arts, from sheep shearing to the creation of wearable art. For the remainder of the summer, visitors can enjoy Clay Day on June 11 and Wood Day on August 13. The series culminates in Heritage Day on September 17, a free celebration of mountain heritage featuring traditional crafts, music and dancing.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in East Asheville. For more information, visit CraftGuild.org.

*The Laurel of Asheville posted an incorrect date for Glass & Metal Day in its last issue. We apologize for the error.