Cynthia Llanes Work in Nature’s Mirrors at AGA

Opening on First Friday, June 3, from 5–8 p.m., Nature’s Mirrors is an Asheville Gallery of Art exhibition featuring the work of oil painter Cynthia Llanes. Llanes says the show’s theme was an easy choice because of the abundance of nature in Western North Carolina. “I have always been captivated by natural phenomena such as the movement of light and shadows, the ever-changing colors of the skies and reflections on water,” she says. “In each and every day, nature’s phenomena reflect back to us its beauty in magical and sometimes dramatic and intense images. Nature’s Mirrors is a celebration and an expression of my wonder of this precious gift.”

Llanes calls her move from California, where she worked in fashion as a textile designer in LA, to the east coast an “inspirational awakening” because of the way it motivated her to paint outdoors. “I found a more emotional connection with nature and began painting en plein air,” she says. “I am so blessed to have more time now to focus, explore and develop my work in the midst of this beautiful land. My style continues to evolve towards brighter and bolder colors. I’m applying more texture and thick paint directly on canvas—a reference to both Impressionism and Expressionism. I think the greatest transformation is in creating and finding magic from what seems to be just an ordinary scene.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.