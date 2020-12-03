Art studios along Depot Street in the River Arts District will celebrate December on Depot on Saturday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy demonstrations, chat with artists and do some holiday shopping during the studios’ extended hours. “I’ll be offering a grab bag of discounts and prizes, as well as demonstrating the magic of titanium coloration with electricity,” says artist Noël Yovovich, whose studio is located in Pink Dog Creative Suite 101. She’ll also have a wide selection of earrings, rings and necklaces for sale, as well as pieces from her brand new Wild Woman Collection.

Andrea Kulish will be demonstrating the art of pysanky in her studio and offering a free pack of mixed media art notecards with the purchase of any pysanky ornament. The new Heather Davis Studio & Gallery, in Studio 102 of Pink Dog Creative, will be hosting a grand opening. The studio features Davis’ encaustic painting and alternative printmaking work, as well as the work of Julie Spako, a ceramicist; Tawny Reynolds, who makes jewelry from recycled bottles and other materials; and Doug Calnek, a woodworker who makes furniture and musical instruments such as ukuleles. For December on Depot, Davis will demonstrate encaustic painting and collagraph printmaking techniques without using an etching press, so it will be accessible for most visitors.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors to 362 Depot Street Studios can see the work of ten resident artists in various mediums including landscapes, abstracts, artful lamps, fiber and woodwork. “There will be art demos from several artists going on all day, and we will be featuring small works perfect for gift giving,” says resident artist Cindy Lou Chenard. “RADA artists want to encourage locals to come see what is happening in the River Arts District and to consider buying local for gift giving.”

For more information, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com/event/december-on-depot-3.