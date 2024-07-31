Dee Santorini Hosts Special August Show Honoring African Wildlife

Artist Dee Santorini, whose paintings and sculptures honor the endangered species of Africa, will host a special art show on Saturday, August 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at her studio at 362 Depot Street in the River Arts District. Elephant Stampede Depot Street will feature demonstrations throughout the day, an opportunity to meet Santorini, and wine and hors d’oeuvres from 4–6 p.m. Fifty percent of profits from sales during the event will go to the global conservation organization African Wildlife Foundation.

Santorini returned from a bucket list safari trip in Kenya this past February with more than 850 photos that inspired the works in this show. “I was able to capture the joy of a baby elephant playing in the mud, and created a painting of life continuing after the trauma of losing one’s mother,” says the artist. “Even though this baby elephant had been orphaned by ruthless poachers, he was taken in by compassionate Africans, and was able to find his joy doing normal baby elephant things. So many of the beautiful creatures in Africa are facing extinction at the hand of mankind. I am determined to help save these incredible beings.”

Learn more at RiverArtsDistrict.com/artist/dee-santorini.