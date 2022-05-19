Demonstrations, Pet Portraits at Firefly Craft Gallery

Firefly Craft Gallery, in Flat Rock, hosts demonstrations by fiber fusion artist Joyce Henneberry and woodcarver Mark Henneberry, on Saturday, June 11, from 12–4 p.m. Visitors will have an opportunity to ask questions, discuss the artists’ work, purchase their pieces in the gallery and commission a fiber fusion pet portrait.

“I’ve watched Joyce work on her craft and I still can’t figure out how the pieces all come together,” says Firefly owner Karen Kennedy. “Yet, they always do and she continues to be one of Firefly’s favorite artists.”

For the demonstration, Joyce will work on a fiber fusion piece of Kennedy’s dog, Jazzy. Customers who already have a pet portrait made by Joyce are encouraged to bring it, along with the pet or a photo of it, to show others. A sign-up sheet will be available for those who would like to commission a pet portrait. Prices start at $150 and go up depending on size and detail. Those interested should also bring a few good photos of the pet.

“I truly enjoy animals and love being able to attempt to capture their individual personalities,” says Joyce. “I use many different colors and patterns in my batiks to help portray their different traits and characteristics.”

Mark Henneberry will carve some of his favorite wood spirits and well-known and loved Santa Clauses. His spirit men, walking sticks and leather journals are also on display and available for purchase.

“Customers love the detail Mark uses to make each piece of wood come alive,” says Kennedy. “He makes his Santas a little bit different every year and they’ve become a collector’s item to customers who can’t wait for a new carving to come out around October.”

As a child, Mark whittled and made walking sticks and as an adult he developed a deep interest in mountain spirit carving and historic folk art carving. He carves by hand in the traditional mountain style, using chisels, pocket knives and wooden mallets. Mark carves found wood, grown in the mountains of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

“I enjoy looking at antique carvings to learn different techniques and processes for carving wood,” says Mark. “Originally I carved large pieces, but have found it more rewarding to carve smaller, more detailed pieces that easily fit on a mantel or shelf in someone’s home.”

Firefly Craft Gallery offers work by more than 75 WNC artists and many more from all over the US. Occasionally, fair trade handcrafted items from other countries are also offered.

Refreshments will be served during the demonstrations, and dog treats and water bowls will also be available.

Firefly Craft Gallery is located at 2689 Greenville Highway, in Flat Rock. For more information, visit FireflyCraftGallery.com or call 828.231.0764.