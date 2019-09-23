Dillsboro Hosts ColorFest

By Claire Schoenfeld

As the stunning colors of autumn come to decorate the Blue Ridge Mountains, the quaint railroad town of Dillsboro will host its 11th annual ColorFest. On October 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dillsboro’s Front Street will be lined with booths hosting more than 40 local artisans (most hailing from within a 75-mile radius). “Colorfest is a wonderful opportunity for local craftsmen and artists to show and sell their creations,” says Brenda Anders, co-director of ColorFest. “Our visitors to the mountains like to see what is made locally, so we try to further that along by having 95 percent of our show filled with local people. As always, we have a wide selection of crafts such as wood workers, baskets, jewelry, soaps and creams as well as photographs and original art.” Many of the artisans will be doing live demonstrations of their work and competing for cash awards in fine art and fine craft categories as well as an overall best in show award, sponsored by Canton-based Champion Credit Union.

There will also be live entertainment located at the end of Church Street. Performances begin at 10 a.m. with the J. Creek Cloggers, based out of Haywood County and led by director Kim Ross. At 11 a.m., Scott McCracken will take the stage. A WNC native, he is a guitarist and soulful vocalist who is known for his cross genre musical stylings. McCracken will be followed by Twelfth Fret, an acoustic husband-and-wife duo with Craig Neidlinger on guitar and Kim Neidlinger on upright bass. They will be performing original songs along with pop and classic rock covers. Finally, from 1:30—3 p.m., award-winning singer/ songwriter Michael Jacobs will perform a compelling blend of roots rock and folk.

Admission to the festival is free, but there is a $2 round-trip parking fee if using the shuttle bus service from Monteith Park. If you are looking to spend the day in Dillsboro, there are plenty of restaurants and art galleries that remain open during the festival.

For more information, call Brenda Anders at Dogwood Crafters, 828.506.8331.