Don’t Miss the Annual WNC Yarn Crawl May 9–13

The annual WNC Yarn Crawl takes place Tuesday, May 9, through Saturday, May 13. The event encourages yarn lovers to experience the unique flavors and atmospheres of the yarn shops in a given area. Ten stores will participate in the WNC Yarn Crawl this year offering door prizes, giveaways, special discounts and refreshments.

“The best thing about Yarn Crawl is all the familiar faces that return each year, showing projects they have worked on and sharing the news in their lives,” says Purl’s Yarn Emporium co-owner Rik Schell. “The other best thing is making new friends and showing our special offerings to people who are just discovering their new favorite place.”

For the crawl, Purl’s Yarn Emporium, in South Asheville, will have exclusive wool and cotton yarn dyed for the event, kits for a new Apples & Honey Shawl and pre-orders for this year’s Holiday Yarn Creativity Celebration Box. “We work to create a crafting community where we can celebrate our uniqueness and our creative impulses,” says Schell. “We welcome everybody who’s brave enough to try making things out of yarn.”

Silver Threads & Golden Needles, in downtown Franklin, will introduce a new hand-dyer during the crawl and give out mini-skeins of yarn from the hand-dyer. “We love it when yarn crawlers become part of our fiber community and join us for classes and social groups,” says owner Karen Edfeldt. “We provide group and private instruction in knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving and needle felting and have weekly groups for fiber artists to share their craft.”

Sun Dragon Art & Fiber, in Brevard, offers a range of animal and plant fibers and fiber blends in its yarns, as well as a range of thicknesses of yarn and price brackets. Sun Dragon offers assistance by appointment or through classes, hosts in-person and virtual Sit ‘n Stitch sessions and offers tips and instruction on two YouTube channels. “We thrive on talking yarn, and love to offer our services to help customers pick out the optimal yarn and colors for their projects,” says owner Rebecca Smith. “We have a wide range of knit samples in the shop, and can offer advice on projects from socks to shawls and sweaters.”

Other participating stores are Asheville NC Homecrafts, Black Mountain Yarn Shop, Earth Guild, Friends & Fiberworks, OSuzannah’s Yarn on Union, Yiayia Black Sheep and YummiYarns.

“We will have a great time with giveaways, sales and fun activities,” says YummiYarns owner Wendy Reid. “It’s a party!”

Learn more at WNCYarnCrawl.com or the event’s Facebook or Instagram page.