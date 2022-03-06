Education 2022: Learn Drawing, Watercolor with Nadine Charlsen

By Natasha Anderson

Urban landscape watercolor artist and instructor Nadine Charlsen offers a variety of classes at 310 ART LLC, in Asheville. Each is focused on composition and seeing scenes in detail in the context of non-traditional watercolor techniques and drawing.

“Light is very important in all of my classes,” says Charlsen, who spent 31 years working as a theatrical lighting designer in NYC. This experience allows her to incorporate her knowledge of light, shadow, scale, colors and textures to culminate an artistic drama. Her work is inspired by architecture, cityscapes and serene countryside settings captured through the lens of her camera.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15 and 16, Charlsen teaches Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, in which beginning and experienced students learn to practice the element of value (or light and dark). Participants learn the Japanese design concept of notan and the painting technique grisaille and create both a value scale and a monochromatic scale.

On May 17 and 18, Charlsen leads Creating Large Scale Watercolors. Participants create a 22” x 30” painting and demonstrate scratching, sanding, layering, glazing, spattering, puddling and smooshing to get dramatic and poetic effects.

“My motivation for continuing to paint and teach is for both you and I to escape for a moment to another place and find joy in reliving the moment together,” says Charlsen.

Learn more about Nadine Charlsen at NadinePaints.com.