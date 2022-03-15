Education 2022: Workshop Schedule at Lucy Clark Gallery

The Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio has released the calendar for its workshop schedule, starting in May and running through October. The workshops are intimate weekend events that take place in the studio, which opens out onto a back courtyard offering plenty of space and fresh air.

The workshop schedule will kick off on May 21 with a one-day Silk Dyeing Class with Diane Kuehn. Nancy Richards presents a two-day Alcohol Ink workshop on June 25 and 26. There will be three workshops at Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio in July: Pebble Jewelry with Molly Sharp on July 9 and 10; Intermediate Polymer Clay Project with Kuehn on July 16 and 17; and Wire Wrapping Jewelry with Sascha Frowine on July 23. The fall calendar includes a Collage Workshop with Cathryn Cooper and three workshops with Kuehn: Intermediate Shibori, Beginning Eco-Dye and Intermediate Eco-Dye.

“It is an absolute delight to offer workshops within the gallery to promote the energy of creativity as well as bringing a venue to the community for learning,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark. “Brevard has such a strong arts and culture vibe that I want to do whatever I can to encourage growth in this area. I hope to expand the workshop schedule every year to include more mediums as well.”

To learn more and sign up, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call the gallery at 828.884.5151.