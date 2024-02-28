Education 2024: Learn to Play with Art at Asheville’s ArtPlay

The two core tenets of its approach are in the name of one of the River Arts District’s gathering places for member artists, educators and those who want to explore their own creativity. “If you really notice what artists are doing while they’re in the flow of creating, it is clear that what they are doing involves play,” says Kristen Edge, owner and creator of ArtPlay. “It involves technique and developed skills as well, but people who have become artists have somehow maintained an ability to be excited about trying new things and being surprised by the results, much like when we were kids.”

In its third year of sharing art with others, ArtPlay celebrates the community aspect of art. “We have noticed that one of the best ways to get people out of their heads and into a creative flow is for them to witness others near them diving in, letting go and doing things imperfectly,” Edge says. “When people see their neighbor at the table having fun with the process, it gives them permission to do the same. Once they start to see how fun it is to create art playfully and imperfectly, their own art-making starts to flow.”

Learning opportunities are ongoing at ArtPlay and March is no exception. On Friday, March 1, from 5–8 p.m., Heather Hanson presents a class titled Introduction to Acrylic Painting and Symbols. Among the aims of the class, she says, are “removing the fear that can come from creating, and providing practical skills that [participants] can go to at any time to open their personal portal into play.”

Kevin Andrew will continue his series for artists who want to explore the entrepreneurial side of art. Art Business 101: STARTING will be held Thursday, March 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. “This introductory class will give a high level of everything I feel it takes to run a successful art business,” Andrew says. “Participants will get four take-aways to apply to their business immediately after this class. They will include items for starting, maintaining and growing your business.”

Andrew sees a real need for classes such as this one, recalling some of the challenges he faced when starting his own business. “I have learned a ton from my previous business experiences which directly applies to artists treating their practice as a business,” he says. “Classes like this will help artists streamline how to run their business successfully so more time can be spent creating.”

Additional upcoming classes include Woven Windows: Introduction to Weaving Round Textural Wall Hangings with Katie Knorovsky on Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Expressive Arts, Collage & Journaling with Virginia Shepley and Elizabeth Klaimon on Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Watercolor Botanicals with Fresh Flowers with Casi Fordham on April 6, from 3–6 p.m.

ArtPlay is located at 372 Depot Street, #44, in Asheville’s River Arts District. To learn more or to register, visit ArtPlay-Studio.com.