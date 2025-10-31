Emerging Artists Share Their Vision at Western Carolina University’s BFA Portfolio Show

The Western Carolina University Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center will showcase the work of graduating studio art majors in the Bachelor of Fine Art Portfolio Exhibition, on view from Tuesday, November 4, through December 5. The show will feature 17 artists presenting their capstone projects, with a reception on Thursday, November 13, from 5–7 p.m.

Each year, the exhibition serves as a culmination of the BFA program in the School of Art and Design, offering students a professional platform to share the results of years of research, experimentation and personal exploration. Working across mediums including painting, ceramics, printmaking and photography, these emerging artists present work that is both technically refined and conceptually rich, highlighting the program’s emphasis on craftsmanship and creative inquiry.

Among this year’s featured artists is Emma Swanson, whose ceramics combine personal identity and regional culture in unexpected ways. “The work I will have included in this exhibition is a body of hand built and slip cast ceramics that explores Southern themes, specifically NASCAR,” says Swanson. “I was inspired by events and experiences in my life that came from being a queer person who is also an avid NASCAR fan. There is a divide between the LGBTQ+ community and the NASCAR community that I think is a microcosm of the larger divides we are experiencing politically. When people look at my work I want them to think about that.”

Swanson also credits the museum staff for helping shape the final presentation. “The staff at the Bardo Arts Center have been wonderful in terms of guidance for me,” Swanson says. “They’ve helped me to become confident in my work and encouraged me to speak my piece.” Looking ahead, Swanson plans to pursue graduate study and continue developing as part of Western North Carolina’s vibrant ceramics community. “I see myself as one of the next generation of potters to live and work in WNC,” Swanson says.

For painter Daniel Velazquez Perez, the exhibition offers a space to explore ideas about communication and play. “The two paintings I’m presenting in this year’s portfolio exhibition are part of a series inspired by conversations I’ve had with friends and acquaintances,” says Velazquez Perez. “My interest in referencing conversations stems from my fascination with everyday ‘play.’”

Like Swanson, Velazquez Perez found working within a museum environment to be a formative experience. “Since I’ve worked with the Bardo Arts Center staff and museum, I’ve been considering the approach I’m taking to present my work that is professional yet remains truthful to the ideas and processes that led to its creation,” Velazquez Perez says. As he looks to the future, he plans to maintain the momentum of his current work through continued exhibitions, mentorship and possibly an MFA program.

The WCU Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 828.227.2787 or visit arts.wcu.edu/bfa-25.