Enjoy Autumn Days at the RAD Studio Stroll November 11-12

Artists of Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) celebrate art and autumn at the annual Fall Studio Stroll on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12. Among the weekend’s offerings are demonstrations; Q&As with artists; openings and ongoing exhibitions; and special sales.

On Saturday at ArtPlay, intuitive guide and coach Beth Orr and ArtPlay founder Kristen Edge will host two sessions to help participants experience works of art intuitively. “Art Sparks are brief, facilitated experiences inside our gallery/studio space that offer art lovers various kinds of ‘viewing lenses’ through which they may enter their art viewing journey more fully,” says Edge. The sessions—11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1–2:15 p.m.—are free, with donations welcomed. In addition, ArtPlay resident artists will display work in various mediums and an opening will be held at 5:30 p.m. for Materia, new works by eco-contemplative artist Elizabeth Porritt Carrington. (story, p. 61)

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Asheville Print Studio + Gallery will feature its member artists creating in their studios. “We are also having an artists’ reception for our very popular event Holiday Affordables—$100 and Under Prints,” says Asheville Print Studio founder Denise Markbreit. “The reception will be from 4–7 p.m., and all are welcome to meet the artists and browse the 45 artists that are represented in the gallery whilst sipping a beverage.”

At the Wedge Studios, Elise Okrend will be demonstrating pastels on both Stroll days. Okrend looks forward to the Stroll for the additional energy it brings to the RAD. “I also love that I get to watch people slow down and pause when they come into my studio as they get absorbed in the soothing, dreamy colors of my work,” she adds.

The work of more than 50 ceramic artists will be on display at The Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic arts. “Here at Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts, you can see your favorite artist and our humble, utilitarian studios get dressed up for a weekend of showing off our best work,” says Rhona Polonsky. On display will be functional pottery, wall pieces, sculpture and more.

Embrace the Space Between, the gallery of artist and spiritual director Heather Hanson, presents Transition through Transformation, a free event on Saturday from 1–5 p.m. that brings local healers and creatives together for a day of alignment, enlightenment, support and personal transformation for participants. Activities include mini-dream sessions, Human Design readings, mind clearing healing sessions and nutrition/lifestyle consultations. “This event is all about celebrating our community’s creativity, nurturing our physical and mental well-being, and helping each individual tap into their unique potential,” says Hanson.

“If you’re curious about the creative process and want to witness the magic happening before your eyes, you’re in for a treat,” says NorthLight Studios artist Angela Alexander, who is creating a new series exploring oil and cold wax on wood panels and will demonstrate her techniques during the Stroll.

Additional events in the RAD and nearby include artist demonstrations at Mark Bettis Gallery; an exhibition of daily challenge paintings by Mary Bryson at Riverside Studios; and demonstrations at 362 Depot Street Studios, Studio A and Small Batch Glass. Check websites for individual artists and galleries to learn more.

“The Fall Stroll is a longstanding tradition that locals and visitors look forward to,” says Markbreit. “It’s the start of the holiday shopping season for all of the participating artists in the RAD, and the festive feel is palpable!”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com.