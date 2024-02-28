Experience Four New Exhibits at Blue Spiral 1 Through April

On Friday, March 1, from 5–7 p.m., Blue Spiral 1 will host an opening reception for four new exhibitions in the gallery, all running through April 24. In the Main Level Gallery, the W.O.W.: Wood Invitational features works by more than 20 contemporary wood artists in a variety of styles. Among those artists will be Aspen Golann, whose work reflects her training in sculpture and 17th century furniture. “I think that exhibition visitors will be most impressed by the incredible range of imaginative and technical approaches to this ubiquitous material,” she says. “Carl Jung once said ‘the creative mind plays with what it loves’ and I think that this exhibition beautifully displays the results of creative joy and deep material engagement.”

Works on Paper will occupy the Lower Level Gallery. From watercolors to collages, this group show displays the expansive potential of paper and the many media that can be applied to it. The multi-media works of Leigh Suggs are made with a precise, involved process of drawing, tracing, taping and painting, hand-cutting, and perpetual addition and subtraction. “My work is simultaneously tactile and conceptual, methodical and instinctual,” she says. “Through the manipulation of shadows, color and reflections, the intricate cut and seemingly woven patterns bring the painted paper to life.”

Color in Motion, on display in the Showcase Gallery, presents work by three artists: baskets by Patti Quinn Hill, flameworked glass by Shane Fero, and quilts and drawings by Julian Jamaal Jones. Jones begins with abstract sketches that he then transfers to printed textiles which are used to build quilts. “I want my audience to formulate their own associations within the work rather than myself forcing a narrative for them to comprehend,” he says. “For this exhibition I wanted to highlight my style and how I utilize color and design differently than other artists. It’s more about how the colors complement each other rather than the different mediums used.”

In the Small Format Gallery, visitors will find Filling a Home, a solo show of glass objects by Chris Kerr-Ayer. Kerr-Ayer uses antique and contemporary techniques in his work with glass, including mold blowing and free-form creation. “The objects I make are often inspired by the process of combining found objects with handmade components,” he says. “Each component serves to utilize the material, while subverting the craft. Filling a Home is an exploration of how we connect with the places we live; how a home becomes a place to commemorate our lives, show our interests, display our achievements and build new relationships.”

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.