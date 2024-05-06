Experience the RAD’s Many May Happenings

River Arts District (RAD) artists celebrate the beauty of May with a multitude of exciting events including group and solo exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops and pop-up markets. Several galleries will host exhibitions for the River Arts District Artists’ (RADA’s) monthly prompt, “The Storm.” Second Saturday will be held on May 11.

Some young artists will be on display, too, as RiverLink celebrates entries in the annual Voices of the River Art and Poetry Contest for area youth. Two- and three-dimensional pieces as well as written work from artists will be exhibited at Black Wall Street AVL on Second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Come and join RiverLink as it celebrates the artistic talents of the next generation of environmental stewards,” says Justin Young, RiverLink’s education and outreach manager.

Carol Cole Czeczot is one of the artists whose work will be shown in Trackside Studio’s group exhibition The Storm. An artist reception will be held on Second Saturday from 2–6 p.m. “Like many, I feel we are living in tempestuous times, including weather patterns and political divisions,” she says. “My painting Wide Awake is a metaphor for how menacing circumstances can prompt vigilance and bring courage and beauty to the fore. Connecting to others through art is a precious thing,” she adds. “In fact, to me, the artmaking process is incomplete without such a connection being forged.”

Another Trackside artist, Micah Usher, notes the importance of themed exhibitions such as The Storm. “It gives us all a challenge to interpret the prompt and create from that, or to find work that fits,” he says. “The viewer can then see artists’ interpretations across various mediums and creative perspectives.”

Art Garden AVL will also present an exhibit titled The Storm, with an opening reception in the Canopy Gallery on Second Saturday from 4–6 p.m. Jack Henry, one of the participating artists, appreciates the opportunities that events in the RAD offer. “I love Second Saturdays as they are great days to connect with art lovers who can ride around the district to the many open studios to see us artists in action,” he says.

Trish Salmon creates as one of Art Garden AVL’s artists as well as being an active member of Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts. “Second Saturdays are a wonderful opportunity to be extra welcoming to our guests,” she says. “It’s so fun for every one of us to share our talents and entertain with music, demos and refreshments. We strive to create positive memories for our guests who will visit us again.”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours.