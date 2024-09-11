Experience The Vortex at Trackside Studios

How does it feel to be dust sucked into a vacuum cleaner? Clothes whirled and wrung out during the spin cycle? Plants twisted and bent by strong wind and rain? Timbers swirling in a tornado?

A physical vortex is a swirling mass of water, air or earth. It can range from a gentle eddy in a river to a tumultuous hurricane. The term is also used to refer to positive energy that congregates in specific places such as Stonehenge, Machu Picchu and Sedona, Arizona. An energy vortex is considered a source of spiritual power and inner peace which many ascribe to the mountains surrounding Asheville.

An exploration of The Vortex is on exhibit in the Stairway Gallery at Trackside Studios from Saturday, September 14, to October 10 during studio hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Artists Sean McAusland, Pat Abrams, Cynthia Brody, Lissa Friedman and Julie Ann Bell approach this topic from multiple vantage points in paintings, mixed media and wire sculpture. An artist reception during the Second Saturday Art Stroll on September 14 features demonstrations, with extended hours until 6 p.m.

The spreading of energy from a central point of explosion is envisioned in McAusland’s color field work, The Vortex. The numerous layers of color and texture are the result of experimentation he began in the 1980s using a stippling technique. His newest pieces explore this radiation from the core. McAusland gives live demonstrations every Saturday at Trackside Studios.

A young woman embodies nature and swirling vortices in Brody’s African Icon which blends unrelated photographic images and paint. “She seems to be emanating light,” says Brody, who describes her as “a symbol of greater energy forces.”

Another aspect of a vortex is the aftermath. What remains or needs attention after the spinning, whirling and twisting passes? This question arose at Trackside Studios recently when the owners had to be away from daily management for a while when one was seriously ill. The artists in the collective stepped into the void, working extra shifts and helping with other duties to keep the studio open and thriving. In Bell’s spiraling wire Galaxy, there is an almost invisible dreamcatcher—gossamer threads amidst the cosmic turmoil. “This will always serve to remind me of the support and love of friends and family that upheld us and the studio during this frightening and disruptive time,” says Bell.

As a collective of 60 artists, Trackside Studios is its own energy vortex that pulls together artists of diverse backgrounds. During Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15, visitors are invited to explore the flowing encaustic work of Marisa Gallardo (born in Chile), the enchanting mixed media two- and three-dimensional creations of Cecilia Surbano (born in Argentina) and the inviting acrylic paintings of Tani Reeves (born in Peru).

Trackside Studios is located at 375 Depot Street, in the River Arts District. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and by appointment. Learn more at TracksideStudios.com.