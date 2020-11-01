“Fables Keeper” Exhibit at Contemporaneo Asheville

On Thursday, November 5, Contemporaneo Asheville opens Fables Keeper/Custodio de las Fabulas, an exhibition highlighting the work of Spanish artist Oscar Santasusagna. The exhibition will run through December 31. “When we discovered Oscar’s work, we found not only craftsmanship, but a deep dreaminess,” says Francisco Troconis, who co-owns the gallery with Gary Culbertson. “Each piece transforms the viewer with a passage. For example, in After the Storm, we go on a sailing trip, pass through the storm, and when we exit, we will never be the same person that went into it.”

Santasusagna has been painting and drawing for more than 20 years, and has exhibited extensively in Spain and Cataluna, and recently in Rhode Island. “This exhibition, in a very special town like Asheville, is an amazing opportunity for me to build a bridge, to connect people with a different but complementary point of view,” says the artist. “In my opinion, an art work is not fully finished without the interpretation of the public. The audience gives the last and final meaning to a song, a novel or a painting. I am really curious to know how the people of Asheville will respond to my work.”

Contemporaneo Asheville is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit ContemporaneoAsheville.shop.